Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Field – 2017 Player List

The 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be hosted at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates between Thursday January 19th and Sunday January 22nd.

The provisional Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship player lineup has been announced includes 121 players. The defending champion at the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Rickie Fowler, is included in the tournament entry list. The full Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship player lineup will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Player List

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players Felipe Aguilar Branden Grace Wade Ormsby Thomas Aiken Sébastien Gros Adrian Otaegui Byeong Hun An Peter Hanson Chris Paisley Kiradech Aphibarnrat Chris Hanson Renato Paratore Nino Bertasio Tyrrell Hatton Eddie Pepperell Lucas Bjerregaard Grégory Havret Paul Peterson Thomas Bjørn Benjamin Hebert Thomas Pieters Richard Bland Scott Hend Haydn Porteous Grégory Bourdy Nathan Holman Ian Poulter Sam Brazel David Horsey Julien Quesne Kristoffer Broberg David Howell Alvaro Quiros Daniel Brooks Mikko Ilonen Richie Ramsay Rafa Cabrera Bello Daniel Im Bernd Ritthammer Jorge Campillo Trevor Immelman Robert Rock Alejandro Cañizares Raphaël Jacquelin Brett Rumford Johan Carlsson Thongchai Jaidee Jason Scrivener Magnus A Carlsson Scott Jamieson Callum Shinkwin S.S.P Chawrasia Lasse Jensen Marcel Siem Darren Clarke Dustin Johnson Lee Slattery George Coetzee Rikard Karlberg Jordan L. Smith Nicolas Colsaerts Robert Karlsson Matthew Southgate Eduardo de la Riva Martin Kaymer Gary Stal Andrew Dodt Maximilian Kieffer Henrik Stenson Jamie Donaldson Alexander Knappe Graeme Storm Bradley Dredge Mikko Korhonen Andy Sullivan David Drysdale Joakim Lagergren Rayhan Thomas Victor Dubuisson Romain Langasque Peter Uihlein Paul Dunne Pablo Larrazábal Jaco van Zyl Simon Dyson Paul Lawrie Sam Walker Pelle Edberg Soomin Lee Anthony Wall Nacho Elvira Alexander Levy Justin Walters Niclas Fasth David Lipsky Jeunghun Wang Darren Fichardt Mike Lorenzo-Vera Paul Waring Ross Fisher Curtis Luck Marc Warren Oliver Fisher Joost Luiten Romain Wattel Matthew Fitzpatrick Matteo Manassero Lee Westwood Tommy Fleetwood Rory Mcilroy Bernd Wiesberger Rickie Fowler Read More Danny Willett Ryan Fox James Morrison Chris Wood Stephen Gallacher Alex Noren Fabrizio Zanotti Ricardo Gouveia Thorbjørn Olesen





