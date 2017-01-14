Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Field – 2017 Player List

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be hosted at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates between Thursday January 19th and Sunday January 22nd.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The provisional Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship player lineup has been announced includes 121 players. The defending champion at the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Rickie Fowler, is included in the tournament entry list. The full Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship player lineup will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Player List

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Felipe Aguilar Branden Grace Wade Ormsby
Thomas Aiken Sébastien Gros Adrian Otaegui
Byeong Hun An Peter Hanson Chris Paisley
Kiradech Aphibarnrat Chris Hanson Renato Paratore
Nino Bertasio Tyrrell Hatton Eddie Pepperell
Lucas Bjerregaard Grégory Havret Paul Peterson
Thomas Bjørn Benjamin Hebert Thomas Pieters
Richard Bland Scott Hend Haydn Porteous
Grégory Bourdy Nathan Holman Ian Poulter
Sam Brazel David Horsey Julien Quesne
Kristoffer Broberg David Howell Alvaro Quiros
Daniel Brooks Mikko Ilonen Richie Ramsay
Rafa Cabrera Bello Daniel Im Bernd Ritthammer
Jorge Campillo Trevor Immelman Robert Rock
Alejandro Cañizares Raphaël Jacquelin Brett Rumford
Johan Carlsson Thongchai Jaidee Jason Scrivener
Magnus A Carlsson Scott Jamieson Callum Shinkwin
S.S.P Chawrasia Lasse Jensen Marcel Siem
Darren Clarke Dustin Johnson Lee Slattery
George Coetzee Rikard Karlberg Jordan L. Smith
Nicolas Colsaerts Robert Karlsson Matthew Southgate
Eduardo de la Riva Martin Kaymer Gary Stal
Andrew Dodt Maximilian Kieffer Henrik Stenson
Jamie Donaldson Alexander Knappe Graeme Storm
Bradley Dredge Mikko Korhonen Andy Sullivan
David Drysdale Joakim Lagergren Rayhan Thomas
Victor Dubuisson Romain Langasque Peter Uihlein
Paul Dunne Pablo Larrazábal Jaco van Zyl
Simon Dyson Paul Lawrie Sam Walker
Pelle Edberg Soomin Lee Anthony Wall
Nacho Elvira Alexander Levy Justin Walters
Niclas Fasth David Lipsky Jeunghun Wang
Darren Fichardt Mike Lorenzo-Vera Paul Waring
Ross Fisher Curtis Luck Marc Warren
Oliver Fisher Joost Luiten Romain Wattel
Matthew Fitzpatrick Matteo Manassero Lee Westwood
Tommy Fleetwood Rory Mcilroy Bernd Wiesberger
Rickie Fowler Read More Danny Willett
Ryan Fox James Morrison Chris Wood
Stephen Gallacher Alex Noren Fabrizio Zanotti
Ricardo Gouveia Thorbjørn Olesen


The post Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Field – 2017 Player List appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.