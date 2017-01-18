Pages Navigation Menu

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship purse is €2,700,000 for the 2017 tournament at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi. The winner of the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will receive the 1st prize payout of €421,139 and 421,139 Race to Dubai points.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship prize fund has remained the same as the last year’s tournament where tournament winner Rickie Fowler collected the € 409,686 winner’s prize money.

2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship prize money distribution including player payouts for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded on Thursday 22nd January. The provisional Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship money list for the 1st 20 leaderboard positions are:

Position Prize Money Race to Dubai points
1st € 421,139 421,139
2nd € 280,760 280,760
3rd € 158,180 158,180
4th € 126,342 126,342
5th € 107,138 107,138
6th € 88,439 88,439
7th € 75,805 75,805
8th € 63,171 63,171
9th € 56,601 56,601
10th € 50,537 50,537
11th € 46,494 46,494
12th € 43,462 43,462
13th € 40,682 40,682
14th € 38,661 38,661
15th € 37,144 37,144
16th € 35,628 35,628
17th € 34,112 34,112
18th € 32,596 32,596
19th € 31,333 31,333
20th € 30,322 30,322

