Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship purse is €2,700,000 for the 2017 tournament at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi. The winner of the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will receive the 1st prize payout of €421,139 and 421,139 Race to Dubai points.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship prize fund has remained the same as the last year’s tournament where tournament winner Rickie Fowler collected the € 409,686 winner’s prize money.

2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship prize money distribution including player payouts for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded on Thursday 22nd January. The provisional Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship money list for the 1st 20 leaderboard positions are:

Position Prize Money Race to Dubai points 1st € 421,139 421,139 2nd € 280,760 280,760 3rd € 158,180 158,180 4th € 126,342 126,342 5th € 107,138 107,138 6th € 88,439 88,439 7th € 75,805 75,805 8th € 63,171 63,171 9th € 56,601 56,601 10th € 50,537 50,537 11th € 46,494 46,494 12th € 43,462 43,462 13th € 40,682 40,682 14th € 38,661 38,661 15th € 37,144 37,144 16th € 35,628 35,628 17th € 34,112 34,112 18th € 32,596 32,596 19th € 31,333 31,333 20th € 30,322 30,322

