Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship purse is €2,700,000 for the 2017 tournament at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi. The winner of the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will receive the 1st prize payout of €421,139 and 421,139 Race to Dubai points.
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship prize fund has remained the same as the last year’s tournament where tournament winner Rickie Fowler collected the € 409,686 winner’s prize money.
2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Prize Money
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship prize money distribution including player payouts for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded on Thursday 22nd January. The provisional Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship money list for the 1st 20 leaderboard positions are:
|Position
|Prize Money
|Race to Dubai points
|1st
|€ 421,139
|421,139
|2nd
|€ 280,760
|280,760
|3rd
|€ 158,180
|158,180
|4th
|€ 126,342
|126,342
|5th
|€ 107,138
|107,138
|6th
|€ 88,439
|88,439
|7th
|€ 75,805
|75,805
|8th
|€ 63,171
|63,171
|9th
|€ 56,601
|56,601
|10th
|€ 50,537
|50,537
|11th
|€ 46,494
|46,494
|12th
|€ 43,462
|43,462
|13th
|€ 40,682
|40,682
|14th
|€ 38,661
|38,661
|15th
|€ 37,144
|37,144
|16th
|€ 35,628
|35,628
|17th
|€ 34,112
|34,112
|18th
|€ 32,596
|32,596
|19th
|€ 31,333
|31,333
|20th
|€ 30,322
|30,322
