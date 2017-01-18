Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 1 of the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be hosted at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi on Thursday 19th January. The 1st round tee times for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:20 am.

The 126 player strong field has been paired into 42 three-ball groups for the first two rounds of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Thursday Tee Times

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups starting from the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:20 AM Matthieu Pavon Richard Bland Eduardo de la Riva 7:30 AM Darren Fichardt Jaco van Zyl Mikko Ilonen 7:40 AM Paul Dunne Raphaël Jacquelin Pelle Edberg 7:50 AM Anthony Wall Rikard Karlberg Richie Ramsay 8:00 AM Grégory Havret Romain Langasque Felipe Aguilar 8:10 AM Oliver Fisher Marcel Siem Paul Lawrie 8:20 AM Dylan Frittelli Ryan Fox Callum Shinkwin 8:30 AM George Coetzee Grégory Bourdy David Horsey 8:40 AM David Drysdale Sam Walker Rayhan Thomas (AM) 8:50 AM Niclas Fasth Chris Paisley Alexander Björk 11:35 AM Alexander Knappe Brett Rumford Renato Paratore 11:45 AM Graeme Storm Darren Clarke Jamie Donaldson 11:55 AM Ian Poulter Andy Sullivan Chris Wood 12:05 PM Rafa Cabrera Bello Lee Westwood Thomas Pieters 12:15 PM Thongchai Jaidee Ross Fisher Bernd Wiesberger 12:25 PM Robert Rock Pablo Larrazábal Gary Stal 12:35 PM Scott Hend Alexander Levy Jeunghun Wang 12:45 PM Bernd Ritthammer Mikko Korhonen Curtis Luck (AM) 12:55 PM Paul Peterson Eddie Pepperell Robert Karlsson 1:05 PM Tom Lewis Duncan Stewart Lee Slattery 1:15 PM Adrian Otaegui Daniel Brooks Mike Lorenzo-Vera 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:20 AM Trevor Fisher Jnr Nicolas Colsaerts Alejandro Cañizares 7:30 AM Martin Kaymer Alex Noren Rickie Fowler 7:40 AM Danny Willett Dustin Johnson Henrik Stenson 7:50 AM Branden Grace Matthew Fitzpatrick Tyrrell Hatton 8:00 AM Thorbjørn Olesen Byeong Hun An Joost Luiten 8:10 AM Stephen Gallacher Jordan L Smith Thomas Bjørn 8:20 AM Sam Brazel Kiradech Aphibarnrat Bradley Dredge 8:30 AM Sébastien Gros Thomas Aiken Romain Wattel 8:40 AM Jason Scrivener Scott Jamieson Johan Carlsson 8:50 AM Lucas Bjerregaard Marc Warren Matthew Southgate 11:35 AM Soomin Lee Andrew Dodt Matteo Manassero 11:45 AM S.S.P Chawrasia Julien Quesne Haydn Porteous 11:55 AM Nacho Elvira James Morrison Nathan Holman 12:05 PM Chris Hanson Magnus A Carlsson Joakim Lagergren 12:15 PM David Howell Paul Waring Maximilian Kieffer 12:25 PM Simon Dyson Fabrizio Zanotti Lasse Jensen 12:35 PM Jorge Campillo Ricardo Gouveia Trevor Immelman 12:45 PM Daniel Im Wade Ormsby Dean Burmester 12:55 PM David Lipsky Tommy Fleetwood Kristoffer Broberg 1:05 PM Peter Uihlein Alvaro Quiros Peter Hanson 1:15 PM Nino Bertasio Justin Walters Benjamin Hebert





