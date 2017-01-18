Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

Round 1 of the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be hosted at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi on Thursday 19th January. The 1st round tee times for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:20 am.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The 126 player strong field has been paired into 42 three-ball groups for the first two rounds of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Thursday Tee Times

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups starting from the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
7:20 AM Matthieu Pavon Richard Bland Eduardo de la Riva
7:30 AM Darren Fichardt Jaco van Zyl Mikko Ilonen
7:40 AM Paul Dunne Raphaël Jacquelin Pelle Edberg
7:50 AM Anthony Wall Rikard Karlberg Richie Ramsay
8:00 AM Grégory Havret Romain Langasque Felipe Aguilar
8:10 AM Oliver Fisher Marcel Siem Paul Lawrie
8:20 AM Dylan Frittelli Ryan Fox Callum Shinkwin
8:30 AM George Coetzee Grégory Bourdy David Horsey
8:40 AM David Drysdale Sam Walker Rayhan Thomas (AM)
8:50 AM Niclas Fasth Chris Paisley Alexander Björk
11:35 AM Alexander Knappe Brett Rumford Renato Paratore
11:45 AM Graeme Storm Darren Clarke Jamie Donaldson
11:55 AM Ian Poulter Andy Sullivan Chris Wood
12:05 PM Rafa Cabrera Bello Lee Westwood Thomas Pieters
12:15 PM Thongchai Jaidee Ross Fisher Bernd Wiesberger
12:25 PM Robert Rock Pablo Larrazábal Gary Stal
12:35 PM Scott Hend Alexander Levy Jeunghun Wang
12:45 PM Bernd Ritthammer Mikko Korhonen Curtis Luck (AM)
12:55 PM Paul Peterson Eddie Pepperell Robert Karlsson
1:05 PM Tom Lewis Duncan Stewart Lee Slattery
1:15 PM Adrian Otaegui Daniel Brooks Mike Lorenzo-Vera
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
7:20 AM Trevor Fisher Jnr Nicolas Colsaerts Alejandro Cañizares
7:30 AM Martin Kaymer Alex Noren Rickie Fowler
7:40 AM Danny Willett Dustin Johnson Henrik Stenson
7:50 AM Branden Grace Matthew Fitzpatrick Tyrrell Hatton
8:00 AM Thorbjørn Olesen Byeong Hun An Joost Luiten
8:10 AM Stephen Gallacher Jordan L Smith Thomas Bjørn
8:20 AM Sam Brazel Kiradech Aphibarnrat Bradley Dredge
8:30 AM Sébastien Gros Thomas Aiken Romain Wattel
8:40 AM Jason Scrivener Scott Jamieson Johan Carlsson
8:50 AM Lucas Bjerregaard Marc Warren Matthew Southgate
11:35 AM Soomin Lee Andrew Dodt Matteo Manassero
11:45 AM S.S.P Chawrasia Julien Quesne Haydn Porteous
11:55 AM Nacho Elvira James Morrison Nathan Holman
12:05 PM Chris Hanson Magnus A Carlsson Joakim Lagergren
12:15 PM David Howell Paul Waring Maximilian Kieffer
12:25 PM Simon Dyson Fabrizio Zanotti Lasse Jensen
12:35 PM Jorge Campillo Ricardo Gouveia Trevor Immelman
12:45 PM Daniel Im Wade Ormsby Dean Burmester
12:55 PM David Lipsky Tommy Fleetwood Kristoffer Broberg
1:05 PM Peter Uihlein Alvaro Quiros Peter Hanson
1:15 PM Nino Bertasio Justin Walters Benjamin Hebert


The post Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.