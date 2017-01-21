Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Saturday Tee Times – 3rd Round Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will be hosted at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi on Saturday 21st January. The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:50 am local time.

The 73 players who made the cut, which was set at 25 under par, have been paired into three ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Tommy Fleetwood is paired with Rafa Cabrera Bello and Martin Kaymer in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 12:10 pm.

2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Round 3 Tee Times

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:50 AM Lucas Bjerregaard Johan Carlsson 8:00 AM Grégory Bourdy Callum Shinkwin 8:10 AM Jaco van Zyl Eduardo de la Riva Joost Luiten 8:20 AM Adrian Otaegui Jorge Campillo Mike Lorenzo-Vera 8:30 AM Alexander Björk Julien Quesne S.S.P Chawrasia 8:40 AM Romain Langasque Scott Jamieson Thomas Aiken 8:50 AM Daniel Im Ricardo Gouveia Richie Ramsay 9:05 AM Nacho Elvira Ian Poulter Jamie Donaldson 9:15 AM Andrew Dodt Romain Wattel David Horsey 9:25 AM Ryan Fox Dustin Johnson Rickie Fowler 9:35 AM David Lipsky Alvaro Quiros Alejandro Cañizares 9:45 AM Mikko Korhonen Magnus A Carlsson Robert Karlsson 9:55 AM David Drysdale Matteo Manassero Andy Sullivan 10:10 AM George Coetzee Anthony Wall Thorbjørn Olesen 10:20 AM Daniel Brooks Dean Burmester Lee Slattery 10:30 AM Jason Scrivener Jordan Smith Marc Warren 10:40 AM Oliver Fisher Thomas Bjørn Byeong Hun An 10:50 AM Branden Grace Benjamin Hebert Alex Noren 11:00 AM Bradley Dredge Ross Fisher Gary Stal 11:15 AM Peter Uihlein Peter Hanson Curtis Luck (AM) 11:26 AM Chris Hanson Bernd Wiesberger Maximilian Kieffer 11:37 AM Chris Paisley Sam Brazel Lee Westwood 11:48 AM Henrik Stenson Tyrrell Hatton Jeunghun Wang 11:59 AM Paul Dunne Pablo Larrazábal Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12:10 PM Tommy Fleetwood Rafa Cabrera Bello Martin Kaymer

The post Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Saturday Tee Times – 3rd Round Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

