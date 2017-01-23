ABUAD matriculates 1,491

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) has matriculated 1,491 students for the 2016/2017 academic session.

Vice Chancellor Prof Michael Ajisafe said the university has made giant strides since its opening on January 4, 2010.

He said the National Universities Commission (NUC) described ABUAD as “the pride of education system in Nigeria”.

The VC urged the freshmen to have vision, remain focused and take their studies “like a long distance runner who starts his race early”.

The highlight of the ceremony was the administration of the matriculation oath by the Registrar, Lady Christie Oluborode.

Former House of Representatives member Patrick Obahiagbon, popularly known as Igodomigodo, was among parents who attended the ceremony.

The former lawmaker, who is renowned for his expression in English language, was resplendent in an outlandish Benin traditional dress complemented with a long bead.

Many parents, students and other admirers took pictures with Obahiagbon, whose son, Oghogho Patrick, was admitted to study International Relations and Diplomacy.

Obahiagbon said he was attracted to ABUAD by quality education on offer and that the university has raised the bar in tertiary education in Nigeria.

The post ABUAD matriculates 1,491 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

