Abuja Airport: Aviation Professionals Endorse Closure

Aviation professionals under the aegis of Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) yesterday okayed the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja for the six-week repair period.

ANAP Secretary General, Comrade Abdulrasaq Saidu who made the position known to journalists at their secretariat at the Lagos airport said the association is in total support of the closure of the airport and use of Kaduna airport as alternative in the interest of safety of air travelers.

According to him, Kaduna is best alternative to Abuja airport as it has a longer runway than Minna Airport. With a longer runway and better access road to Abuja, Saidu averred that generally, Kaduna airport is far better than Minna Airport.

He emphasised that ANAP is disassociating itself from the three aviation union’s letter to President Mohammadu Buhari, kicking against the airport closure.

Saidu also lamented the hardship and damage international carriers and local carriers are passing through. “International airlines are losing millions of dollars to replace their landing gears. I am also surprised unions can dabble into professional matters,’’ he said.

Capt. Tongo who is the managing director and chief executive officer of Allied Air Limited is also in support of the closure in spite of the fact that his business will also be affected by the decision. According to him, the decision by the federal government is the best option to enhance flight safety into the airport.

He condemned the stance of some industry stakeholders on the issue, pointing out that the current debate on the perceived inconveniences that come with such closure should not overshadow the safety consideration, adding that continued flights into the Abuja airport is hazardous.

Also speaking on the Abuja airport repairs and possible closure of the runway, Secretary General of Nigerian Union of Pensioners FAAN branch, Comrade Emeka Njoku said it is expedient that the authorities repair the airport.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

