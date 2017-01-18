Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abuja airport can be fixed without closure – Julius Berger, NSE

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

NNAMDI Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the nation’s capital, does not need to be closed down completely before repair works on the runway can be carried out. This is the position of the managing director of Julius Berger Plc, Mr Wolfgang Goetschand the President of Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, Mr Otis Anyaeji. Both expertsin […]

