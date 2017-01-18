Abuja airport can be fixed without closure – Julius Berger, NSE

NNAMDI Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the nation’s capital, does not need to be closed down completely before repair works on the runway can be carried out. This is the position of the managing director of Julius Berger Plc, Mr Wolfgang Goetschand the President of Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, Mr Otis Anyaeji. Both expertsin […]

The post Abuja airport can be fixed without closure – Julius Berger, NSE appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

