Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abuja airport closure: FAAN to increase capacity of Kaduna airport — MD

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

GTY_lagos_airport_sk_140908_16x9_608

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ((FAAN) says it will increase the capacity of the Kaduna International Airport to handle the rise in human and cargo traffic to Kaduna when the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja closes for repairs. The Managing Director of FAAN, Mr Saleh Dunoma, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Abuja airport closure: FAAN to increase capacity of Kaduna airport — MD

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.