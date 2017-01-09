Abuja airport closure: FAAN to increase capacity of Kaduna airport — MD
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ((FAAN) says it will increase the capacity of the Kaduna International Airport to handle the rise in human and cargo traffic to Kaduna when the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja closes for repairs. The Managing Director of FAAN, Mr Saleh Dunoma, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja […]
