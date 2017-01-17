Abuja Airport closure: FG meets with foreign airlines

The Minister of State, Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, says the Federal Government has addressed 95 per cent of the concerns raised by foreign airlines over the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Sirika made the statement after a closed-door meeting with the representatives of foreign airlines operating in Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday. He said that most of the concerns, ranging from security, screening of passengers to managing contracts with their clients in Abuja, were exhaustively discussed.

