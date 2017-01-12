Abuja Airport Closure: We can’t afford to lose more lives to armed robbers, kidnappers on Kaduna road – Dino Melaye
The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye on Thursday argued that it was not wise politically, economically and socially, to relocate to Kaduna Airport over planned closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, for renovation. Melaye said because of the high-profile Nigerians who would be plying Kaduna road to catch their flights, “armed robbers and kidnappers […]
