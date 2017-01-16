Abuja Airport: Fashola, Julius Berger, others to appear before Senate tomorrow

By Henry Umoru & Joseph Erunke

ABUJA— FOLLOWING the deadlocked meeting last week between the Senate and the Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, over planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, the Minister, his Works and Housing counterpart, Babatunde Fashola, representatives of the company billed to handle the repair of the runway of the airport, Julius Berger, as well as heads of the security agencies will appear before the Senate tomorrow for discussions on the issue.

Also this week, the passage of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF, and Fiscal Strategy Paper, FSP, preparatory to working on the 2017 budget would occupy the Senate from tomorrow.

Amendment of the Company and Allied Matters Act, CAMA and the Universal Basic Education Act will also dominate discussion at the three day plenary sittings of the Senate this week.

A notice paper released by the office of the chairman, Senate Committee on Rules and Business, Senator Baba Kaka Garbai indicated that following the decision to invite the Minister of Power Works and Housing, Mr. Fashola, representatives of the company billed to handle the repair of the runway of the airport, Julius Berger, Minister of State for Aviation, Sirika as well as heads of the security agencies, discussions on the issue will continue on Tuesday.

