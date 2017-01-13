Abuja Airport: FG begins rehabilitation work at Kaduna airport despite Senate’s opposition to closure
The rehabilitation of the new terminal building of the Kaduna Airport which will serve as alternative for both local and international passengers has begun. This development follows the closure of the Abuja international airport for six weeks, starting from March 8, 2017. The roads linking the Kaduna airport to the city are currently under construction. […]
Abuja Airport: FG begins rehabilitation work at Kaduna airport despite Senate’s opposition to closure
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG