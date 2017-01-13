Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abuja Airport: FG begins rehabilitation work at Kaduna airport despite Senate’s opposition to closure

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kaduna airport

The rehabilitation of the new terminal building of the Kaduna Airport which will serve as alternative for both local and international passengers has begun. This development follows the closure of the Abuja international airport for six weeks, starting from March 8, 2017. The roads linking the Kaduna airport to the city are currently under construction. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Abuja Airport: FG begins rehabilitation work at Kaduna airport despite Senate’s opposition to closure

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.