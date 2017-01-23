Pages Navigation Menu

Abuja airport: NCAA, FAAN neglected runway for 14 years – Aviation experts

Foremost aviation industry think-tank, Aviation Roundtable (ART), has expressed dismay at the proposed closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja for six weeks. It also urged the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to conduct an assessment of runways nationwide. The experts blamed the NCAA for “not being alive to its responsibility” of conducting […]

