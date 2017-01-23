Abuja airport: NCAA, FAAN neglected runway for 14 years – Aviation experts
Foremost aviation industry think-tank, Aviation Roundtable (ART), has expressed dismay at the proposed closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja for six weeks. It also urged the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to conduct an assessment of runways nationwide. The experts blamed the NCAA for “not being alive to its responsibility” of conducting […]
Abuja airport: NCAA, FAAN neglected runway for 14 years – Aviation experts
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG