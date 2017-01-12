Abuja Airport runway repairs to gulp N5.8bn – minister – BusinessDay
BusinessDay
Abuja Airport runway repairs to gulp N5.8bn – minister
BusinessDay
Proposed repairs of the runway of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja will gulp N5.8 billion, minister of state (aviation), Hadi Sirika, informed the Senate on Thursday. The amount is N4.6 billion higher than the funds appropriated for the same …
