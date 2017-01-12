Pages Navigation Menu

Abuja Airport runway repairs to gulp N5.8bn – minister

BusinessDay

Abuja Airport runway repairs to gulp N5.8bn – minister
Proposed repairs of the runway of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja will gulp N5.8 billion, minister of state (aviation), Hadi Sirika, informed the Senate on Thursday. The amount is N4.6 billion higher than the funds appropriated for the same
