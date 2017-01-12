Abuja Airport runway repairs to gulp N5.8bn – Minister
The proposed repairs of the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja will gulp N5.8billion, Minister of State (Aviation), Hadi Sirika informed the Senate on Thursday.
The minister stated this on while appearing before the Senate Committee of the Whole on the proposed closure of the airport.
According to him, it would take 24months to construct a new runway, adding that the alternative airport, the Kaduna Airport, remains safe.
The closure is scheduled to begin from March 6, 2017 and will last for six weeks.
Details later….
The post Abuja Airport runway repairs to gulp N5.8bn – Minister appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG