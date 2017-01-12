Abuja Airport runway repairs to gulp N5.8bn – Minister

The proposed repairs of the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja will gulp N5.8billion, Minister of State (Aviation), Hadi Sirika informed the Senate on Thursday.

The minister stated this on while appearing before the Senate Committee of the Whole on the proposed closure of the airport.

According to him, it would take 24months to construct a new runway, adding that the alternative airport, the Kaduna Airport, remains safe.

The closure is scheduled to begin from March 6, 2017 and will last for six weeks.

Details later….

The post Abuja Airport runway repairs to gulp N5.8bn – Minister appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

