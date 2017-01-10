Abuja Disco Explains Why FCT Enjoys Preferential Electricity Supply

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (Abuja Disco) has stated that it delivers more electricity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja because it is the current federal capital of Nigeria and hosts about 70 per cent of its entire customers.

The Disco in a statement refuted allegations by a group that it was biased against Niger State and its people in the distribution of the electricity allocated to it from the national grid. It also explained reasons why it has to give more power to Abuja.

According to the statement signed by its head of media and public affairs, Ahmed Shakarau, despite the recent drop in nationwide electricity generation and transmission, it has remained fair to all its customers in Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi and Niger States.

“Notwithstanding the drop in generation, however, we have always shared the proportion of power allocated to us equitably amongst our customers in the coverage area.

“But it is instructive at this point to call public attention to the fact that in sharing whatever amount of power allocated to us daily, we concentrate the largest proportion of it in the FCT. This is justifiably so for very obvious reasons. One, the Federal Capital City-Abuja, is Nigeria’s seat of government, serving as host to many strategic national and international institutions, including the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, the National Hospital, various military formations as well as several diplomatic missions,” said the Disco.

It further said: “It bears emphasis here, therefore, that while we accord the highest regard to all our customers across the entire coverage area, including Niger State, we cannot turn a blind eye to the very strategic power requirements of the nation’s capital city.

“Secondly, it is equally important to let the public know that 70 per cent of our customers are located in the FCT. Hence, we have no choice but to domesticate the largest proportion of our allocation in the territory.”

The Disco equally noted that its daily allocation has dropped from what it used to be due to the drop in generation.

“Besides, it is also pertinent to explain that as one of the 11 distribution companies, AEDC is only entitled to 11.5 per cent of whatever quantum of electricity that is available for distribution at the national pool.

“This comprises electricity generated from all the functional plants from amongst the 26 power generating plants, including the three hydropower stations in Niger State. It is also very important to point out that the 11.5 per cent of power available for national distribution has in recent times hovered in the region of 300 megawatts (MW) daily due to the low national generation occasioned by acts of vandalism. This is 150MW below AEDC’s baseline allocation where the generation atmosphere is peaceful,” it added.

