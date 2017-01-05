Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abuja group, sponsors calling for Fayose’s removal are jesters – Ekiti lawmakers

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

EKITI STATE House of Assembly (EKHA) has described the Abuja group, Coalition for Good Governance and Anti- Corruption, which called on the National Assembly to invoke the doctrine of necessity to effect the impeachment of the Ekiti State Governor, MrAyodele Fayose as a group of jesters. The House of Assembly, which reacted through the Speaker, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Abuja group, sponsors calling for Fayose’s removal are jesters – Ekiti lawmakers appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.