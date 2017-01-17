Abuja hub of global shapers counts gains

The Deputy Curator of the Abuja hub of global shapers, Chioma Agwuegbo has reiterated the centre’s mandate “to tackle challenges through innovation while nurturing a progressive community that is changing the image of Nigeria.”

It was created as a part of 438 global shapers hubs around the world comprising 6,338 shapers.

As the global shapers community is committed to ensuring that young people contribute to shaping the world, the Abuja hub has over the years been working with stakeholders and partners to harness the potential of the Nigerian youth and adopting technology to create positive impacts in the country.

“In line with the hub’s mission, we identified critical areas that served as the focus of our programmes,” Agwuegbo said, adding, “We believe in using the power of technology, creativity, collaboration and the infinite potential of the youth to impact our community. This has led us to projects that deliver short-term but sustainable long-term goals.”

With Nigeria’s teeming youth population, a large percentage of them unemployed, Global Shapers Abuja is set to assist in this regard, she pledged.

Through social investment in education, entrepreneurship and collaboration, young Nigerians have been re-oriented and empowered to achieve their goals.

Beyond this, young entrepreneurs and professionals have found Shaper’s Connect a veritable platform where they can network, exchange ideas and develop professionally towards a better society.

Abuja hub’s Amana project has actively engaged about 40,420 persons, which include 1,950 security forces, 14,000 youths and other stakeholders from the private and public sectors.

After five years of improving their communities, Abuja shapers are making plans to surpass this achievement.

“We want to tackle massive youth unemployment in Nigeria by delivering employable skills and entrepreneurship training and providing jobs for 10,000 youths by 2020,” Agwuegbo said.

“We hope to partner key organisations and individuals in Abuja to deliver on our mission to positively ‘shape our world,’” she added.

