Abuja Light Rail 84 per cent complete – Official – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Abuja Light Rail 84 per cent complete – Official
Premium Times
The Acting Secretary of Federal Capital Territory's Transport Secretariat, AbdulHamid Suleiman, says Abuja Light Rail is 84.33 per cent complete. Mr. Suleiman made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Abuja on Tuesday.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG