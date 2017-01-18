Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Abuja Light Rail 84 per cent complete – Official – Premium Times

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Premium Times

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Abuja Light Rail 84 per cent complete – Official
Premium Times
The Acting Secretary of Federal Capital Territory's Transport Secretariat, AbdulHamid Suleiman, says Abuja Light Rail is 84.33 per cent complete. Mr. Suleiman made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Abuja on Tuesday.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.