Abuja Residents Express Worry Over Scarcity Of Cooking Gas

It is no longer news that cooking is out of the reach of many household in the federal capital territory. Only last week, many gas filing stations that have gas were filled by long of residents who are in search of the commodity for their cooking needs.

LEDERSHIP gathered that the scarcity of essential product is not new because since the last quarter of 2007, households in Nigeria have been battling with acute scarcity of liquefied petroleum product or cooking gas in the market.

Mr. Michael Ameh is a resident of Abuja. He told our reporter that he has travelled all the way from Lugbe-Abuja to Jabi-Abuja in search of the commodity. “You can imagine that I have travelled from Lugbe, where I live to Jabi in search of cooking gas. Even at that I have to buy the commodity at a higher rate than the normal rate.

” We heard that the major cause of this problem is the lingering crisis in the Niger Delta, where many of the oil installations have been bombed by the avengers. I believe that it is high time the federal government takes the bull by the horn and restore peace in the region and stop Nigerians going through such an unnecessary suffering,’ he said.

Mrs. Maureen, a housewife resident in Kubwa told our reporter that the scarcity of cooking gas in the FCT has forced her, including other households to resort to use of charcoal and firewood.

“The scarcity of this essential commodity is forcing many households in Abuja to go back to the era of firewood. This is not good for this country. The administration should find solution to this problem, she stressed.

One of the dealers of the product, Austine Ugwu told LEADERSHIP that the commodity is not even available in the market as at last week. He attributed the scarcity to cut in the production of the commodity in the Niger Delta region.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

