Abuja runway closure: We don’t want Kaduna Airport – Foreign airline operators
Foreign airline operators have rejected the Kaduna Airport as alternative following the plans by the Federal Government to close the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (NAIA) for repairs. The operators say they would prefer Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano terminals as alternative. Speaking yesterday at the Stakeholders Forum organised by the Minister […]
Abuja runway closure: We don’t want Kaduna Airport – Foreign airline operators
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG