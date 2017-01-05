Pages Navigation Menu

Abuja Set To Host CAF Awards

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Sports

Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, is agog as Africa’s biggest football awards ceremony, Confederation of African Football (CAF), takes center stage on January, 6, 2017. Gabonese striker, Pierre Emerick Aubamenyang, faces stiff opposition from Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez and Senegal’s Sadio Mane in his bid to retain the African Best Player crown. Meanwhile, Super Falcons coach, Florence Omagbemi…

