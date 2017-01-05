Abuja Set To Host CAF Awards

Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, is agog as Africa’s biggest football awards ceremony, Confederation of African Football (CAF), takes center stage on January, 6, 2017. Gabonese striker, Pierre Emerick Aubamenyang, faces stiff opposition from Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez and Senegal’s Sadio Mane in his bid to retain the African Best Player crown. Meanwhile, Super Falcons coach, Florence Omagbemi…

