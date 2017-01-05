Abuse of office: Egyptian prosecutors to take over Hayatou’s case

Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou has been referred to Egyptian prosecutors for investigation over allegedly abusing his position. At issue is a deal awarding the broadcast rights to several African football tournaments to a media company, Lagardere Sports. According to the Egyptian Competition Authority, Hayatou is suspected of not opening up the tender to free and fair competition as required by Egyptian law.

