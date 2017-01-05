Pages Navigation Menu

Abuse of office: Egyptian prosecutors to take over Hayatou’s case

Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou has been referred to Egyptian prosecutors for investigation over allegedly abusing his position. At issue is a deal awarding the broadcast rights to several African football tournaments to a media company, Lagardere Sports. According to the Egyptian Competition Authority, Hayatou is suspected of not opening up the tender to free and fair competition as required by Egyptian law.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

