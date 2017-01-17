Abused children may turn against society- HOD

Ebonyi state ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has warned that violence against children could definitely turn victims against the society in future. Mr Godwin Igwe, Head of Department, Child Development Department in the ministry told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday that based on the negative effects of the acts and psychological trauma they are been subjected to,abused children could harden their hearts against norms and values of the society. Igwe disclosed this following an incident of child maltreatment and abuse involving a medical practitioner in the federal Teaching Hospital, whose name was given as Dr Vivian Eze.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

