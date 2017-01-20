AC Milan Announce Signing Of Gerard Deulofeu But Everton Deny Claims

AC Milan have confirmed the signing of Gerard Deulofeu on loan from Everton for the rest of the season

The former Barcelona man has made just 13 appearances under Ronald Koeman this term.

Speaking earlier this week, Ronald Koeman had said he would allow Deulofeu to depart during this month’s transfer window.

“I spoke to Gerard and it’s a difficult situation for the player,” said Koeman. “If he finds a solution to go and get game-time then it’s no problem.

“But the final decision will be down to the board.”

The Rossoneri announced the signing of Deulofeu on Twitter, with the deal set to last until the end of June.

However ,AC Milan might have claimed they have signed Gerard Deulofeu on loan, but Everton are saying no deal has been done.

Everton officials are understood to furious at the announcement as they do not believe negotiations have reached a conclusion.

