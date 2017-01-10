AC Milan Refuse To Give Up On Signing Gerard Deulofeu

AC Milan are still hoping to complete a deal for Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Toffees are believed to be reluctant to let the 22-year-old leave on a short-term basis, but the Italian paper reports that Milan are still hopeful of getting their man on loan for the rest of the season

Deulofeu has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular under Ronald Koeman this season and he wants more playing time.

Milan are willing to give that to the former Barcelona man by taking him on loan for the rest of the season.

Everton, however, are against the idea of letting Deulofeu leave on a short-term basis as he is seen as a useful member of the squad.

Deulofeu is reportedly open to moving to the San Siro on loan and he is expected to hold talks with Everton about his future this week.

