Accenture: Blockchain Could Save Investment Banks $12 Billion Annually

A new report from Accenture posits that large investment banks could trim their operational costs by as much as $12bn annually.

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest