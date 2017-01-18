Accenture projects 30% cost reduction on bank infrastructure using blockchain
A new report sees 10 largest investment banks shedding an average of 30 percent infrastructural costs, translating to $8 billion to $12 billion in annual cost savings for those banks costs on adoption of blockchain technology. The report titled ‘Banking on Blockchain: A Value Analysis for Investment Banks,’ was released on 17 Tuesday 2017 by…
