Access Bank Appoints Executive Director For Risk Management

Access Bank has announced the appointment of Dr. Gregory Ovie Jobome, as executive director, Risk Management Division. Jobome has over 25 years of work experience obtained from Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, University of Liverpool Management School, Manchester Business School and Access Bank Plc. He joined Access Bank Plc in July 2010 as a general manager and chief risk officer.

Prior to joining the bank, he was a Risk Management Consultant to Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. Jobome, the bank said, has been instrumental to the many giant strides attained by the bank in risk management.

Jobome holds a First Class Degree in Economics from the University of Maiduguri in 1986 and a Distinction in Master of Business Administration from Obafemi Awolowo University in 1990. Dr Jobome also obtained a Master of Science Degree (1994) and a Doctorate Degree (2002) both in Economics and Finance from Loughborough University, UK.

His appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Commenting on the appointment, chairman of Access Bank, Mrs. Mosun Belo-Olusoga said, “We are very delighted to welcome Jobome on the board of Access Bank. He brings on board a very rich banking industry, academic cum board room experience, relevant to our bank. These skills will no doubt support our bank’s quest to become the world’s most respected African bank.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

