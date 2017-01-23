Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Accreditation Process Begins For Journalists

The process of accreditation for media practitioners hoping to cover the 2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has now been opened by the organizing committee.

Head of the Communication Department for the race, Olukayode Thomas stated that forms for the media will be available for collection at the Marathon Office at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere from Monday, January 23rd

Thomas who hinted that a lot of innovations have been introduced to allow for a smoother coverage stated that collected forms are to be returned before Friday, February 3rd

“Yes, the process for media accreditation has started, interested journalists can now pick up the forms at the Marathon Office to fill and submit promptly. Thomas stated.

“We are bringing a lot of innovations into this year’s race to further enhance the media coverage.” He added,

With as much as 50,000 athletes expected across the world, Thomas said the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which is already ranked second in Africa can only get better.

In this light, he thanked the esteemed members of the media who he described as partners in progress.

The 2017 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is billed to take place on Saturday, February 11th.