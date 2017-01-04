Pages Navigation Menu

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: I’m not scared of the East Africans- Nigeria’s Marathon queen – The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: I'm not scared of the East Africans- Nigeria's Marathon queen
The number one Nigerian female runner at the maiden edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Oluwaseun Olamide, has stated that she is not scared of the top rated athletes expected across the world to feature in the 2017 Access Bank Lagos City …

