Access Bank staff masterminds armed robbery of his bank – Police

Also arrested for alleged complicity in the crime is a dismissed police sergeant who was attached to the bank as security personnel.

The post Access Bank staff masterminds armed robbery of his bank – Police appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

