Accidental bombing: FEC shelves meeting

The Federal Executive Council has shelved its Wednesday meeting for this week.

No official reason was given for the cancellation of the meeting. However, our correspondent gathered that following the incidence of accidental bombing yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari is devastated.

Dozens of people on Tuesday lost their lives when an Air Force jet accidentally bombed a civilian community in Rann, Borno State, in a final phase of mopping up insurgents in the North-East.

The Council meeting was cancelled last minute as Presidential aides unaware of the information arrived for the meting but no minister showed up. President Buhari who on Tuesday in a statement condoled the state and pledged the help of the Federal Government, is already in his office.

At its second meeting for the year which held last week, Council approved the completion of the Sabke Water Supply Project in Katsina at the cost of N1.735 billion.

Council also approved outlined business case for the concessioning of the Gurara 30 megawatt Hydro Power Plant which is supposed to fit into the industrial area of Kaduna city.

Elizabeth Archibong

