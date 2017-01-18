Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Accidental bombing in Borno not true reflection of NAF’s professionalism – Lai Mohammed

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Alhaji Lai Mohammed11

Following the accidental bombing of a civilian community in Rann, Borno State by a fighter jet of the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammad, on Wednesday said the incident was not the true reflection of the level of NAF’s professionalism. Recall that a NAF fighter jet had yesterday accidentally […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Accidental bombing in Borno not true reflection of NAF’s professionalism – Lai Mohammed

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.