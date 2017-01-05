Accidental Discharge: Aso Villa Safe – Presidency

The presidency have issued a statement on an incident involving an accidental discharge

In a statement by the senior special assistant media to the President, Garba Shehu, according to the reports received so far, the security official involved in this incident is not attached to the State House. Rather, he came on invitation as a witness in an ongoing investigation and was required, as is the rule, to surrender his weapon at the gates before entry.

He said investigation revealed that the operative conducted the normal safety precaution as professionally required when the pistol accidentally fired.

The lady by his side, a caterer was hit by a pellet of the bullet. Both of them were attended to at the clinic and discharged.

