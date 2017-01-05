Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Accidental discharge in Aso Rock villa leaves staff wounded – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Accidental discharge in Aso Rock villa leaves staff wounded
NAIJ.COM
Gun shot was recorded at the Aso Rock Presidential villa leading to the hospitalisation of a female staff member. The accident happened on Wednesday, January 4 when an operative of the Department of State Service accidentally discharged his weapon.
Accidental Gunshot Injures Two In Aso Rock – Punch NewspapersSaharaReporters.com
How DSS operative shot Aso rock staff at presidential villaDaily Trust
Accidental discharge injures two at Presidential VillaDaily Post Nigeria
Vanguard –Guardian –Pulse Nigeria –The News
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.