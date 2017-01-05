Accidental discharge injures two at Presidential Villa
A female worker has been admitted at the State House clinic, following an accidental discharge at the Presidential Villa. According to The Cable, the gun of one of the security operatives at the administrative reception suddenly went off, as the officer was trying to empty it. The operative himself sustained injury in the incident, which […]
Accidental discharge injures two at Presidential Villa
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG