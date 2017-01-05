Pages Navigation Menu

Accidental discharge injures two at Presidential Villa

Posted on Jan 5, 2017

A female worker has been admitted at the State House clinic, following an accidental discharge at the Presidential Villa. According to The Cable, the gun of one of the security operatives at the administrative reception suddenly went off, as the officer was trying to empty it. The operative himself sustained injury in the incident, which […]

