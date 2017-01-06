Accidental discharge: Operative not attached to Villa – Presidency
The Presidency has confirmed the accidental discharge which occurred on Wednesday at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja. This was contained in a statement released on Thursday night, by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. He stated that the security official involved in the incident was not […]
Accidental discharge: Operative not attached to Villa – Presidency
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG