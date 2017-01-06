Pages Navigation Menu

Accidental discharge: Operative not attached to Villa – Presidency

The Presidency has confirmed the accidental discharge which occurred on Wednesday at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja. This was contained in a statement released on Thursday night, by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. He stated that the security official involved in the incident was not […]

