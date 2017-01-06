Accidental Discharge: Presidency assures Nigerians, Foreigners Aso Rock is safe

Following the accidental discharge at the Presidential Villa , the presidency has assured Nigerians and foreigners alike that the Aso Rock is safe .

A female staff of the Aso Rock had on Wednesday sustained injury following an accidental discharge when security operatives weapon went off. The incident happened at the reception of the administrative block of the Presidential Villa.

A statement by Presidential Media Aide, Garba Shehu, said according to official reports in the Ado Rock, the security official involved in the incident is not attached to the State House. “Rather, he came on invitation as a witness in an ongoing investigation and was required, as is the rule, to surrender his weapon at the gates before entry.

“Investigation revealed that the operative conducted the normal safety precaution as professionally required when the pistol accidentally fired. The lady by his side, a caterer was hit by a pellet of the bullet. Both of them were attended to at the clinic and discharged”.

