Nigeria: How Security Operative Accidentally Shot Aso Rock’s Caterer – Presidency – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria: How Security Operative Accidentally Shot Aso Rock's Caterer – Presidency
AllAfrica.com
The Presidency has confirmed the accidental discharge that occurred Wednesday at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement on …
Accidental discharge: Presidential Villa safe, Presidency assures
Accidental Discharge: Villa remains safe
Accidental discharge : Presidency opens up on Gunshot accident in Aso-rock
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG