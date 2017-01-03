Accidents Claims 413 Lives In Kaduna State In 2016 – FRSC

No fewer than 413 people have lost their lives in 596 accidents, involving 821 vehicles and 4,616 people in Kaduna State from January to December 2016.

Mr Francis Udoma, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) disclosed this at a news briefing in Kaduna on yesterday.

Udoma also said that 2,448 people sustain various degree of injuries in the period under review, making the total number of casualties to 2, 897, an increase from 2,481 recorded in in 2015.

He also said that there was equally an increase in number of accidents from 485 in 2015 to 596 in 2016.

“There was however a decrease in the number of deaths from 443 recorded in 2015 to 413 in 2016 and an increase in the number of injured from 2,038 in 2015 to 2448 in 2016, “he said.

He maintained that over speed remains the major cause of accidents in Nigerian highways, saying “speed thrills, but kills” and urged motorists to install speed limit device to check against untimely death.

The commander also announced the barn on sells of alcohol and other illicit drugs in motor parks throughout the state as part of strategy to reduce the rate of accidents in 2017.

He explained that the barn would be enforce in collaboration with the Kaduna State Government, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers and other relevant agencies.

“We would equally sensitise drivers in all motor parks across the state against drinking alcohol and or any for form of illicit drugs, which contribute to high number of accidents.

“This has become necessary, following reports that a lot of driver takes all kinds of illicit drugs before climbing the drivers seat, thereby engendering his life and that of passengers,”Udoma said.

He also said that all tricycles and commercial buses that do not adhered to the prescribed state colour and no due registration and number plate would be impounded as part of effort to bring sanity to the road.

He commended St. Gerard Hospital Kaduna, for receiving accident victims anytime they are brought to the hospital and solicit for more support in 2017.

He equally commended the media and other relevant stakeholders for their support throughout the year.

“We have achieved a lot in 2016, but we can do more in 2017 with your continued support, ”the commander said.

