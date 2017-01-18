Accommodate us at new Auto Industrial Park, Nnewi Micro Auto makers plead with FG

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA– MEMBERS of the Nnewi Micro Auto Parts Producers, MAPP, who operate under a cluster at the industrial town, have pleaded with the Federal Government to accommodate them at the proposed Anambra Auto Industrial Park being established by the Federal Government in the state.

The Federal Government acquired over 80 hectares of land donated to it by the Anambra State government for the construction of the Automotive Industrial Park in the state and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okey Enelama recently took possession of the land with construction expected to be completed in 18 months.

The massive land was donated by three communities namely, Akwaihedi and Unubi in Nnewi South local government area and Uga in Aguata local government area. When completed, the park would serve as a one stop shop for spare parts manufacturers in Anambra and other neighbouring states.

Worried that the Federal Government might not have been aware of their contributions towards the auto parts making in the country, members of the Nnewi Auto Cluster Zone recently mounted an exhibition to showcase their products and argued that as an important arm of the country’s auto production, they needed to be carried along in any plan aimed at boosting the nation’s industrial base.

They argued that offering them accommodation at the Industrial Part would improve their production efficiency and reduce cost of production, with the ultimate benefit of reduction in the cost of the end products.

Chairman of MAPP, Mr. Emeka Iwuno, who spoke to South East Voice during the exhibition at the palace of Igwe Orizu of Nnewi, listed areas his members would require assistance to enable them operate effectively.

Specifically, he urged government to grant the auto makers grants through the National Automotive Design and Development Council because, according to him, they cannot meet the stringent collateral requirements for loans from the existing Auto Development Fund.

He also pleaded for support to enable them upgrade their equipment, acquire modern technique in form of manpower training, have access to raw materials and in equipment maintenance.

Secretary of MAPP, Mr. Osondu Arukwe promised that if the micro auto makers received the necessary support, Nigeria might soon be exporting auto parts in that category as the micro auto makers were prepared to contribute their quota towards nation building.

He identified inadequate supply of electricity as the greatest impediment to the producers and urged the Federal Government to give Nnewi a special consideration in power supply, in view of its importance in the industrial development of Nigeria.

