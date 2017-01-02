Act now, Nigerians are hungry, Father Mbaka to Buhari
Leader of the Catholic Adoration Ministry in Enugu State, Fr. Ejike Mbaka has advised President Muhammadu Buhari on leadership in the New Year. Mbaka gave the advice in Enugu on Saturday in his New Year message at the cross over service to 2017, where he advised the president to tackle the challenges facing the country, […]
