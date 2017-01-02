Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Act now, Nigerians are hungry, Father Mbaka to Buhari

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Leader of the Catholic Adoration Ministry in Enugu State, Fr. Ejike Mbaka has advised President Muhammadu Buhari on leadership in the New Year. Mbaka gave the advice in Enugu on Saturday in his New Year message at the cross over service to 2017, where he advised the president to tackle the challenges facing the country, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Act now, Nigerians are hungry, Father Mbaka to Buhari appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.