Act now, Nigerians are hungry, Father Mbaka to Buhari

Leader of the Catholic Adoration Ministry in Enugu State, Fr. Ejike Mbaka has advised President Muhammadu Buhari on leadership in the New Year. Mbaka gave the advice in Enugu on Saturday in his New Year message at the cross over service to 2017, where he advised the president to tackle the challenges facing the country, […]

The post Act now, Nigerians are hungry, Father Mbaka to Buhari appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

