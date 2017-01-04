Active telecom subscribers rose by 435,343 in November – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says active users of telecommunications services in the country increased to 153,949,450 in November 2016. The telecommunications industry regulator gave the figure in its Monthly Subscriber/Operator Data, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos. It said that the active telecommunications service customers increased by 435,343 in November over their October number of 153,514,107.

