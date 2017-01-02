Actor, ‘Aki’ welcomes first child after 6 years of marriage [PHOTO]
Renowned Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, has been blessed with a child. The diminutive actor took to his Instagram page @chineduikedieze to make the announcement, although he did not disclose the sex of the child. With a photo attachment of the baby, he wrote: “UNTO US A CHILD IS BORN.” Recall that […]
