Actor, ‘Aki’ welcomes first child after 6 years of marriage [PHOTO]

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Renowned Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, has been blessed with a child. The diminutive actor took to his Instagram page @chineduikedieze to make the announcement, although he did not disclose the sex of the child. With a photo attachment of the baby, he wrote: “UNTO US A CHILD IS BORN.” Recall that […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

