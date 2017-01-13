Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo enrolls at University of Abuja

Though he already has actor, mentor, politician and even a National honour on his resume, Kanayo O. Kanayo can now officially add college student! Yes, the Veteran actor has gone back to school to study Law at the prestigious University of Abuja. Kanayo took to Instagram to share a photo inside the University premesis while …

The post Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo enrolls at University of Abuja appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

