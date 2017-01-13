Pages Navigation Menu

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo enrolls at University of Abuja

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

Though he already has actor, mentor, politician and even a National honour on his resume, Kanayo O. Kanayo can now officially add college student! Yes, the Veteran actor has gone back to school to study Law at the prestigious University of Abuja. Kanayo took to Instagram to share a photo inside the University premesis while …

The post Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo enrolls at University of Abuja appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

