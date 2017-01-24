Pages Navigation Menu

Actor, Mel Gibson Welcomes 9th Child

Hollywood actor, Mel Gibson has welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Rosalind Ross and its a baby boy. The actor and director welcomed his ninth child with his girlfiend of two years and named him Lars Gerard Gibson. The newest addition to the family was born in Los Angeles over the weekend. Th 61…

