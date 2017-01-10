Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actor, Prince James Uche returns to the hospital – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Actor, Prince James Uche returns to the hospital
NAIJ.COM
Recall that the thespian was evicted due to his inability to pay his medical bills at the Lagos hospital. READ ALSO: Ailing actor, Prince James Uche evicted from hospital. His family are thankful to Nigerians for their support in returning him back for

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.