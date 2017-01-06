Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Actor, Prince James Uche thrown out of hospital over incurred debts

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

images

Ailing veteran Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche, has reportedly been evicted from the hospital for the inability to pay his bills. This is coming after his son, Uche Jnr. cried out to well-meaning Nigerians to come to his father’s aid as the hospital, in which he was admitted was set to throw him out over […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Actor, Prince James Uche thrown out of hospital over incurred debts

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.