Actress, Anita Joseph vows to stop posting nude pictures online
Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has declared she has turned a new leaf in 2017. The actress noted that she will no longer be posting nude or semi-nude pictures online. Recall that the actress, known for exposing her breasts online had lambasted men, who according to her, masturbate looking at her sexy pictures. The busty actress […]
Actress, Anita Joseph vows to stop posting nude pictures online
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG