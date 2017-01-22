Pages Navigation Menu

Actress, Anita Joseph vows to stop posting nude pictures online

Posted on Jan 22, 2017

images

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has declared she has turned a new leaf in 2017. The actress noted that she will no longer be posting nude or semi-nude pictures online. Recall that the actress, known for exposing her breasts online had lambasted men, who according to her, masturbate looking at her sexy pictures. The busty actress […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

